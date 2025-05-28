Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship and Japan's ISC Propel Forward in Space Race

SpaceX's latest Starship test faced challenges as it spun out of control during liftoff, marking another hurdle in from Texas without attaining its key objectives. Meanwhile, Japan's ISC aims to test-launch a U.S. joint commercial rocket in December, reflecting the competitive dynamics in the global space sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:28 IST
SpaceX's Starship and Japan's ISC Propel Forward in Space Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX's latest Starship launch encountered technical difficulties as the rocket spun out of control during its flight, illustrating ongoing challenges in Elon Musk's Mars mission endeavors. After its Tuesday launch from Texas, the spacecraft exceeded previous test milestones but failed to meet critical testing goals.

Standing at 400 feet tall, the Starship is central to Musk's Mars aspirations. While it avoided the explosive outcomes of its earlier tests, its mission concluded far from its intended success, drawing attention to the engineering obstacles SpaceX must overcome to achieve its deep-space ambitions.

In another update from the space industry, Japan's reusable rocket startup, ISC, has plans to launch a prototype in the United States in December. This move, using an American engine, signifies a milestone for U.S.-Japan cooperation in commercial space exploration, as Japan looks to address its rocket shortages amid fierce competition in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025