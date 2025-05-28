SpaceX's Starship and Japan's ISC Propel Forward in Space Race

SpaceX's latest Starship launch encountered technical difficulties as the rocket spun out of control during its flight, illustrating ongoing challenges in Elon Musk's Mars mission endeavors. After its Tuesday launch from Texas, the spacecraft exceeded previous test milestones but failed to meet critical testing goals.

Standing at 400 feet tall, the Starship is central to Musk's Mars aspirations. While it avoided the explosive outcomes of its earlier tests, its mission concluded far from its intended success, drawing attention to the engineering obstacles SpaceX must overcome to achieve its deep-space ambitions.

In another update from the space industry, Japan's reusable rocket startup, ISC, has plans to launch a prototype in the United States in December. This move, using an American engine, signifies a milestone for U.S.-Japan cooperation in commercial space exploration, as Japan looks to address its rocket shortages amid fierce competition in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)