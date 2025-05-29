Trump Halts Chip Design Sales to China

The United States has tightened its grip on technology exports to China following a directive issued by former President Donald Trump. American chip design companies, crucial for electronic advancements, have been ordered to halt sales of their technologies to the Chinese market.

The U.S. Commerce Department communicated this order specifically to electronic design automation giants, including Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA. These companies play a significant role in the global technology supply chain, making the order a notable development in the ongoing trade tensions between the two global powers.

This decision reflects the broader geopolitical struggle over technological dominance, particularly in critical sectors like semiconductor design and manufacturing.