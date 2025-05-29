Trump Halts Chip Design Sales to China
The U.S. has restricted American chip design companies from selling advanced technology to China, following an order by former President Donald Trump. This directive impacts major electronic design automation groups like Cadence and Synopsys. The move is part of broader trade tensions affecting tech supply chains.
The U.S. Commerce Department communicated this order specifically to electronic design automation giants, including Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, and Siemens EDA. These companies play a significant role in the global technology supply chain, making the order a notable development in the ongoing trade tensions between the two global powers.
This decision reflects the broader geopolitical struggle over technological dominance, particularly in critical sectors like semiconductor design and manufacturing.