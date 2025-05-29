Fabtech Technologies Soars with 54% Revenue Surge and Strategic Expansion

Mumbai, May 29: Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited, a leader in cleanroom infrastructure solutions, has reported a remarkable 54% increase in revenue, reaching ₹150.03 crores for FY25. The company also improved its net profit margin to 8.81%, highlighting strong operational efficiency and strategic execution.

Chairman expressed satisfaction with the performance, emphasizing the long-term value creation strategy and the recent acquisition of a majority stake in Kelvin Air Conditioning and Ventilation Systems. This move solidifies stance in the HVAC segment, a key component of cleanroom infrastructure.

Fabtech's financial strategies include enhancing in-house manufacturing capabilities and securing key orders, such as its first semiconductor project. The company declared an interim dividend and assured investors of its robust financial standing, promising continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)