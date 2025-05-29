Left Menu

Youth Tech Savvy: UPI Dominates Teen-to-29 Demographic in India

A recent survey by the statistics ministry reveals that nearly all persons aged 15-29 in India are proficient in using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for online banking via mobile phones. The Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom, 2025 shows high smartphone ownership and internet usage in both rural and urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:14 IST
A recent survey has illuminated the technological adeptness of India's youth aged 15-29, with nearly universal ability to use the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for online banking transactions.

The Comprehensive Modular Survey: Telecom, 2025, released by the statistics ministry, indicates that a staggering 99.5% of individuals in this age group can perform online banking through UPI.

In addition, the study found high rates of smartphone ownership and internet usage across both rural and urban areas, showcasing a young demographic deeply intertwined with digital technology.

