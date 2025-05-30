Left Menu

Elon Musk's Departure Spells Uncertain Future for Trump's DOGE Project

Elon Musk's exit from the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leaves the initiative in jeopardy, according to former staffer Sahil Lavingia. With job cuts at nearly every federal agency, DOGE has saved $175 billion versus an initial $2 trillion target. Lavingia predicts the project's dissolution due to Musk's absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:51 IST
Elon Musk's Departure Spells Uncertain Future for Trump's DOGE Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) faces an uncertain road ahead as Elon Musk formally exits the initiative. Former staffer Sahil Lavingia expressed concerns about the project's sustainability, predicting it would 'fizzle out' without Musk's influential presence.

DOGE, aimed at cutting federal spending by $2 trillion, has overseen significant job reductions across federal agencies but has only managed to save $175 billion. Lavingia, previously engaged with the project, highlighted internal disarray and several challenges during his tenure.

The future of DOGE remains shaky, with key players like Steve Davis managing operations and Baris Akis overseeing recruitment. Despite suggestions to increase transparency, Lavingia's attempts at open communication and engagement were met with limited response. His departure from DOGE underscores a critical leadership vacuum left by Musk.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025