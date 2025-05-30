Left Menu

Highreso Unveils Major Discount Plans for Cutting-Edge GPUSOROBAN Platform

Highreso Co., Ltd. introduces discounted plans for its GPUSOROBAN-AI SPACON Cloud featuring NVIDIA H200 GPUs. These reductions, up to 39%, aim to make high-performance GPU computing more accessible. Highreso's expansion in Japan includes new data centers supporting AI and regional revitalization projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:01 IST
Highreso Unveils Major Discount Plans for Cutting-Edge GPUSOROBAN Platform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Highreso Co., Ltd. has announced new discount plans for their cutting-edge GPUSOROBAN-AI SPACON Cloud, which is equipped with NVIDIA H200 GPUs. This low-cost cloud platform offers GPU computing with an easy-to-understand pricing model. By utilizing this advanced GPU server, users can significantly reduce computing and graphic processing times, benefiting from a secure environment managed within Japan.

The AI SPACON Cloud, part of Highreso's high-performance lineup, provides cloud-based GPU instances with NVIDIA H200 or higher, and is now available at discounts of up to 39%. These savings are applicable depending on the length of the contract, with plans offering reductions from the regular monthly rate of 2,530,000 yen. Highreso has also opened registrations for its HGX B200, featuring the latest NVIDIA architecture, "Blackwell."

Since 2019, Highreso has operated one of Japan's largest GPU data centers and continues to expand its network across the country. Their strategic initiative includes developing new data centers for AI development and regional revitalization. In addition, Highreso was awarded "Best CSP Partner of the Year" by NVIDIA in 2022 and is certified under the METI Cloud Program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025