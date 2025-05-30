Highreso Unveils Major Discount Plans for Cutting-Edge GPUSOROBAN Platform

Highreso Co., Ltd. has announced new discount plans for their cutting-edge GPUSOROBAN-AI SPACON Cloud, which is equipped with NVIDIA H200 GPUs. This low-cost cloud platform offers GPU computing with an easy-to-understand pricing model. By utilizing this advanced GPU server, users can significantly reduce computing and graphic processing times, benefiting from a secure environment managed within Japan.

The AI SPACON Cloud, part of Highreso's high-performance lineup, provides cloud-based GPU instances with NVIDIA H200 or higher, and is now available at discounts of up to 39%. These savings are applicable depending on the length of the contract, with plans offering reductions from the regular monthly rate of 2,530,000 yen. Highreso has also opened registrations for its HGX B200, featuring the latest NVIDIA architecture, "Blackwell."

Since 2019, Highreso has operated one of Japan's largest GPU data centers and continues to expand its network across the country. Their strategic initiative includes developing new data centers for AI development and regional revitalization. In addition, Highreso was awarded "Best CSP Partner of the Year" by NVIDIA in 2022 and is certified under the METI Cloud Program.

