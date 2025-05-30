Mahindra Thar ROXX Takes Audio Experience to New Heights with Dolby Atmos

Mahindra & Mahindra, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, has unveiled the Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7L variant featuring Dolby Atmos technology. This initiative represents an unprecedented innovation in the global SUV market.

The integration of 4-channel immersive audio with Dolby Atmos into the vehicle, accompanied by a premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon Branded Audio system, sets it apart globally. M&M's President of Automotive Technology & Product Development, Velusamy R, emphasized the transformative impact on driving experiences.

Karan Grover, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, highlighted the revolutionary approach in-car entertainment is taking with this SUV, equating the ride to a concert hall on wheels.

