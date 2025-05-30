Left Menu

Mahindra Thar ROXX Takes Audio Experience to New Heights with Dolby Atmos

Mahindra & Mahindra partners with Dolby Laboratories to introduce Dolby Atmos in the Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7L variant. This innovation marks a world-first for SUVs, offering 4-channel immersive audio with a premium 9-speaker system. The collaboration aims to redefine in-car audio experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, has unveiled the Mahindra Thar ROXX AX7L variant featuring Dolby Atmos technology. This initiative represents an unprecedented innovation in the global SUV market.

The integration of 4-channel immersive audio with Dolby Atmos into the vehicle, accompanied by a premium 9-speaker Harman Kardon Branded Audio system, sets it apart globally. M&M's President of Automotive Technology & Product Development, Velusamy R, emphasized the transformative impact on driving experiences.

Karan Grover, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, highlighted the revolutionary approach in-car entertainment is taking with this SUV, equating the ride to a concert hall on wheels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

