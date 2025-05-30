Left Menu

Mandatory Sex Testing in World Boxing Sparks Controversy

World Boxing has mandated genetic sex testing for all boxers in its competitions, affecting athletes like Paris Olympics women's welterweight champion Imane Khelif. She is prohibited from participating in events like the Eindhoven Box Cup until she complies with the testing requirements set by World Boxing.

Updated: 30-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:21 IST
Mandatory Sex Testing in World Boxing Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Boxing is set to implement mandatory genetic sex testing for all athletes. This move has significant implications, particularly for Paris Olympics women's welterweight champion Imane Khelif.

Khelif has been barred from competing in the female category at events such as the Eindhoven Box Cup, scheduled for June 2025, unless she undergoes the prescribed testing.

The organization states that these steps align with their rules and procedures, marking a pivotal moment in the sport's guidelines and prompting diverse reactions worldwide.

