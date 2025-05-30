Mandatory Sex Testing in World Boxing Sparks Controversy

World Boxing is set to implement mandatory genetic sex testing for all athletes. This move has significant implications, particularly for Paris Olympics women's welterweight champion Imane Khelif.

Khelif has been barred from competing in the female category at events such as the Eindhoven Box Cup, scheduled for June 2025, unless she undergoes the prescribed testing.

The organization states that these steps align with their rules and procedures, marking a pivotal moment in the sport's guidelines and prompting diverse reactions worldwide.