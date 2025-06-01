European Defence Market: Strategic Alignment for Enhanced Capability

The European defence market must align its requirements and demand to create scale and boost capabilities, emphasized Saab's CEO Micael Johansson. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore, Johansson noted the challenges posed by nations tailoring their defence requirements.

The European Union's 23 members plan to elevate their defence spending target, responding to pressure from the U.S. to contribute more. Johansson stressed Europe's need to catch up in terms of security capability, even if peace is reached in Ukraine.

He revealed a shift towards greater collaboration between Europe and other global players, suggesting a readiness to transfer technology and establish sovereign capabilities. Moreover, Saab's focus on developing unmanned fighter jet capabilities highlights a strategy to mitigate risks in congested combat environments.

