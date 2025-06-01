Left Menu

Chinese Paraglider's Record-Breaking Thundercloud Adventure Sparks Video Controversy

Chinese paraglider Peng Yujiang's remarkable ascent into a thundercloud has been called into question after experts suggested parts of his viral video, aired by Chinese state media, were AI-generated. Despite suspicions surrounding his claim of an inadvertent journey, Peng's altitude achievement remains a topic of debate among paragliding enthusiasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:12 IST
A Chinese paraglider's incredible claim of being swept into a thundercloud and reaching new heights is facing scrutiny after experts cited inconsistencies in his viral video. The footage, reportedly modified using artificial intelligence, was broadcast internationally, sparking debates on its authenticity in the paragliding community.

California-based digital security firm GetReal has flagged potential AI-generated sequences in the initial seconds of Peng Yujiang's video, pointing out discrepancies such as changes in his gear. While experts acknowledge the possibility of Peng reaching the altitudes he claimed, doubts linger over whether the adventure was genuinely accidental.

Despite his flight data being deleted from a popular paragliding site, some paragliding professionals believe Peng's ascent was legitimate but question the circumstances surrounding the event. Investigations continue as Chinese regulations prepare to enforce clear labeling of AI-generated content by state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

