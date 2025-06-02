Apple Challenges EU Directive on Data Sharing
Apple plans to appeal the European Union's requirement to share information with tech rivals, raising concerns about privacy and competitive fairness. The technology giant argues that the directive could compromise user data security. The appeal follows increasing EU scrutiny over major tech companies' data handling practices.
Apple Inc. announced intentions to appeal a European Union mandate that requires the company to share information with its technology rivals, according to Axios.
The directive, part of broader EU efforts to regulate major tech companies, raises concerns about potential impacts on user security and competitive balance, Apple argues.
This move highlights the ongoing tension between tech giants and regulatory bodies seeking to enforce stricter data handling guidelines to protect consumers and foster fair competition in the industry.
