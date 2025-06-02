Gauff's Quarter-Final Triumph Amidst Historic French Open Battles
Coco Gauff advanced to the French Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova. Notable matches included Novak Djokovic's pursuit of his 100th win at the tournament and anticipated matchups involving Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie. The day witnessed intense competition under partly cloudy skies at Roland Garros.
- Country:
- France
Coco Gauff showcased her dominance as she stormed into the French Open quarter-finals, defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets. The American tennis prodigy quickly secured the first set 6-0, while the second proved more challenging, ending 7-5 in her favor.
Under the partly cloudy skies of Roland Garros, other tennis titans engaged in a battle of skill. World number one Jannik Sinner faced Andrey Rublev, with Novak Djokovic also competing, chasing his 100th French Open win against Cameron Norrie. This year's tournament offered dramatic moments for fans and players alike.
British hopes were pinned on Cameron Norrie, in conflict with Djokovic, and Jack Draper, who faced off with Alexander Bublik. Observers could sense the anticipation in the air as these sports icons competed for their places in the next round.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coco Gauff Eyes Redemption in Roland Garros Despite Setbacks
Italy's Grand Slam Ambitions: A Revolution in Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Jannik Sinner to Claim Italian Open Glory
Manika Batra Shines as India Faces Mixed Results in Table Tennis World Championships
Manika Batra's Dominant Win Highlights Indian Table Tennis at World Championships