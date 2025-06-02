Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Disney laying off several hundred in film, TV, finance

Disney and other companies are reshaping their business strategies in response to the migration of cable TV audiences to streaming platforms. Disney shares, which have risen 21% since the earnings report, were down 0.5% at $112.43 on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 23:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Disney laying off several hundred in film, TV, finance

Media company Walt Disney is laying off several hundred employees in film, television and corporate finance, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The layoffs affect multiple teams around the world, including film and TV marketing, TV publicity, and casting and development, the source said. Disney and other companies are reshaping their business strategies in response to the migration of cable TV audiences to streaming platforms. In 2023, Disney cut 7,000 jobs as part of an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs.

In May, Disney reported earnings that exceeded expectations with an unexpected boost from the Disney+ streaming service and strong results from theme parks. Disney shares, which have risen 21% since the earnings report, were down 0.5% at $112.43 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025