Left Menu

J-K: Police asks Anantnag residents not to use VPNs

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:06 IST
J-K: Police asks Anantnag residents not to use VPNs
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir have asked people not to use Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) as their use has been banned in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Anantnag district magistrate had on May 7 suspended the use of all VPNs for two months as police reported large-scale use of these networks to access websites and content blocked by the Centre in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Police officials reported that some VPN networks were still in use.

''This activity can lead to legal action against the users as VPNs are used to transmit encrypted data, mask IP addresses and bypass website blocks and firewalls. The use of VPNs makes sensitive information vulnerable to cyber attacks,'' an official said.

They stated that VPNs have the potential to be misused for unlawful and anti-national activities, including inciting unrest and disseminating inflammatory content.

''To safeguard data and prevent any cyber attacks, the use of VPNs must be avoided,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools Are Treating Depression in Clinics, But Are They Ready for the Front Line?

Countering Deepfakes: Recent Trends and Challenges in Video Manipulation Detection

Why Fewer Startups Thrive: The Hidden Role of Aging and Consumer Brand Loyalty

Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025