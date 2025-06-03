AbhiBus Celebrates 18 Years with 18% Off and Surprise Deals Every 18th Minute of the Hour on June 3

India's leading bus ticketing platforms, is celebrating 18 years with a limited-period Anniversary Sale on June 3, 2025, offering users up to ₹180 off on bus bookings. The one-day flash sale will run between 7 AM and 7 PM on 3rd June 2025, with a quirky twist - the discount will be available only for 60 seconds every 18th minute of the hour, giving users 12 surprise chances through the day (e.g., 9:18 AM, 12:18 PM, 4:18 PM).

New users can enjoy 18% off up to ₹180 on their bookings. Existing users are eligible for 18% off up to ₹90, along with an additional 18% cashback of up to ₹90. To avail the offer, users must apply the coupon code ABHITURNS18. The last eligible booking can be made at 6:18 PM on June 3, 2025.

Speaking on this, Rohit Sharma, COO, AbhiBus, said, "From our early beginnings to serving millions of travellers across India, AbhiBus has grown into a trusted name in bus travel, and turning 18 is a proud milestone that reflects our continued efforts to simplify, secure, and enhance the travel experience for millions across India. We've always believed in helping our travellers make the most out of their bus journeys, and what better way to celebrate than with a sale that's not just rewarding, but also fun? This unique format is our way of saying thank you to everyone who's been part of our journey while adding a little excitement to theirs." Since its inception, AbhiBus has redefined bus travel in India with a customer-first approach and a host of innovative features, including features like Abhi Assured which ensures hassle-free journeys and Pink Seat feature for the safety and convenience of female travellers, and seamless integration with leading private operators and state transport corporations (SRTCs). With continuous product innovation and a focus on traveller convenience, AbhiBus remains at the forefront of shaping the future of road travel in India.

About AbhiBus AbhiBus owned and operated by ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited), is a leading online bus-ticketing platform that aggregates over 3,500+ private bus operators and 25 leading State RTCs, covering more than 100,000+ routes across the country. The AbhiBus website and apps allow users to check amenities provided by bus operators, compare booking fares, check bus timings in the searched route, live tracking of the bus before arrival, cancellation protection options and other facilities. It is the official ticketing partner for several state road transport corporation bus tickets and IRCTC tickets. Apart from an e-ticketing platform, AbhiBus also provides an end-to-end technology solution to private and government bus operators. It provides a state of the art online passenger reservation system to more than 350 private bus operators and 5 State Road Transport Corporations, including APSRTC, TSRTC, KSRTC, HRTC (Himachal) and Kerala RTC across India. Its software solutions include fleet management solutions, vehicle tracking systems, passenger information systems, and logistics, providing a robust and customizable software solution to small and big size bus operators. The business of AbhiBus was acquired by ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) in August 2021.

