Hydrogen Gas: Fueling India's Future with Green Energy Innovation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has hailed hydrogen gas as the cornerstone of India's energy future, advocating for its production from organic municipal waste as a cost-effective solution. He conveyed these insights during the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University, emphasizing the government's commitment to advancing green energy initiatives.

Gadkari highlighted India's prowess on the global stage, attributing it to the country's rich pool of young, talented individuals. He celebrated the achievements of Indian-origin CEOs worldwide and urged the graduating students to remain curious, dream big, and pursue their goals with integrity and determination.

Commending ongoing infrastructure developments and his own belief in hydrogen-powered vehicles, Gadkari received an honorary Doctorate of Science, signaling his role in driving transformative projects nationwide. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded Gadkari's leadership in fast-tracking expressway and green corridor developments, motivating the youth to contribute to a progressive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)