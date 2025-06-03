Left Menu

Hydrogen Gas: Fueling India's Future with Green Energy Innovation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasizes hydrogen gas as India's future fuel, highlighting efforts to produce it from municipal waste. Speaking at a university convocation, he champions India's youth and talents, urging students to maintain credibility and ambition. Gadkari received an honorary doctorate and praised infrastructure projects under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has hailed hydrogen gas as the cornerstone of India's energy future, advocating for its production from organic municipal waste as a cost-effective solution. He conveyed these insights during the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University, emphasizing the government's commitment to advancing green energy initiatives.

Gadkari highlighted India's prowess on the global stage, attributing it to the country's rich pool of young, talented individuals. He celebrated the achievements of Indian-origin CEOs worldwide and urged the graduating students to remain curious, dream big, and pursue their goals with integrity and determination.

Commending ongoing infrastructure developments and his own belief in hydrogen-powered vehicles, Gadkari received an honorary Doctorate of Science, signaling his role in driving transformative projects nationwide. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded Gadkari's leadership in fast-tracking expressway and green corridor developments, motivating the youth to contribute to a progressive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

