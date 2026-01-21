Rising Stars Shine: Young Talent Leads 2023 BRIT Awards Nominations

This year's BRIT Awards spotlight rising stars in the British music scene as young talents Olivia Dean and Lola Young both receive five nominations, leading the charge for Britain's prestigious pop music honours. Dean and Young, both under 30, are celebrated for their breakout successes over the past year.

Both artists are contenders for artist of the year, with Dean receiving nods for her acclaimed album "The Art of Loving" and Young for her chart-topping hit "Messy." Rocker Sam Fender, along with rappers Dave and Jim Legxacy, also secured multiple nominations, showcasing diverse talent emerging from the UK.

For the first time, women and non-binary artists make up 70% of the nominations, marking a significant shift in representation. The 2023 BRIT Awards in Manchester on February 28 celebrate a transformative year in British music, highlighting inclusivity and fresh talent across the industry.

