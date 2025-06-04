TDB Funds Meta Tattva to Build India’s First Multi-Spectral Camouflage Facility

In a strategic move to boost India's self-reliance in advanced defence technologies, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has extended vital financial assistance to Meta Tattva Systems Pvt. Ltd., a New Delhi-based company, for establishing an Industrial Meta Tattva Facility to manufacture Multi-Spectral Camouflage (MSC) Materials and Shelters for defence applications.

This initiative marks a milestone in India's defence preparedness by bringing to market Metamaterial Surface Cloaking Systems (MSCS)—a state-of-the-art technology that effectively masks high-value defence assets such as tanks, aircraft, and mobile command posts from detection across multiple spectrums, including visual, ultraviolet (UV), and infrared (IR). The MSC system provides operational camouflage against advanced surveillance and targeting systems used in modern warfare.

Game-Changing Technology with Deep-Tech Origins

The camouflage system is based on patented metamaterial technology developed at IIT Kanpur and is being commercialized by Meta Tattva under an exclusive transfer agreement. TDB's funding will enable the construction of a dedicated fabrication facility for processing, testing, and scaling these cutting-edge materials. The new centre will serve as a national hub for indigenous cloaking technology, which has previously been difficult, if not impossible, to import due to national security sensitivities.

This initiative was formally launched in the presence of top officials and defence veterans, including:

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB

Air Vice Marshal Praveen Bhatt (Retd.), Founder & CEO, Meta Tattva

Col. Rajesh Jain (Retd.), Director, TDB

Sh. Kapil Tripathi, Scientist F

Cdr. Smriti Tripathi (Retd.), Under Secretary, TDB

Their presence underlined the significance of the project as a confluence of scientific innovation, governance, and operational defence expertise.

Proven Performance and Defence Endorsement

The MSCS developed by Meta Tattva has been successfully field-tested across various defence units, with the Indian Air Force Headquarters formally validating its capabilities and approving it for operational deployment. These systems meet stringent MIL PRF standards, offering custom-designed, asset-specific camouflage solutions for platforms that operate in diverse terrain and environmental conditions.

A notable feature of the MSCS is its multi-layered sandwich structure, which enhances strength and resistance while remaining lightweight, fire- and water-resistant, and rapidly deployable. This makes it ideal for military applications such as Rapid Erect Sun Shelters (RESS)—temporary yet robust installations that can be set up in forward areas within hours.

Strategic Impact and Industrial Integration

One of the biggest breakthroughs is the establishment of a Sales & Marketing Agreement with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a premier defence public sector undertaking. This partnership ensures smooth integration of Meta Tattva’s products into the broader Indian defence supply chain, allowing for immediate scale-up and operational use.

"India’s strategic strength lies not just in advanced weaponry, but also in how effectively we can conceal and protect our critical assets," stated Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB. "TDB is proud to support Meta Tattva’s breakthrough in metamaterial camouflage—a solution that elevates both our technological edge and national security posture."

Empowering Self-Reliance in Surveillance Evasion

The domestic development of multi-spectral camouflage technology is a direct response to India’s growing need for indigenous counter-surveillance systems. As traditional detection threats become more sophisticated—especially with the rise of drone warfare, thermal imaging, and satellite surveillance—camouflage and cloaking technologies are taking centre stage in next-generation battlefield strategy.

"Our mission is to deliver world-class, combat-ready, and fully indigenous camouflage systems," said Air Vice Marshal Praveen Bhatt (Retd.), Founder & CEO of Meta Tattva Systems. "This facility, with TDB’s support, will industrialize a breakthrough innovation and provide our armed forces with decisive operational advantages."

The Road Ahead

The Industrial Meta Tattva Facility is expected to begin production in phases over the coming year, with the potential to supply not only Indian armed forces but also friendly foreign militaries seeking resilient and proven counter-surveillance technologies. The broader objective is to position India as a global hub for metamaterial-based defence applications, furthering its Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.

This collaboration sets a precedent for how deep-tech innovation from Indian academia can transition into full-scale industrial production, aligned with mission-critical national priorities. It also reaffirms the role of retired armed forces officers and technocrats in fostering innovation that is fit-for-purpose, field-tested, and future-ready.