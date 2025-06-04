Left Menu

TRAI Stands Firm Amid COAI's Satcom Spectrum Critique

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has rejected the idea of revisiting its satcom spectrum recommendations, despite the Cellular Operators' Association of India's (COAI) objections. COAI argues that the recommendations favor satellite services over terrestrial networks, potentially harming India's digital infrastructure.

Updated: 04-06-2025 18:32 IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has dismissed any thoughts of revisiting its recommendations on the allocation of satellite communication spectrum. This decision comes after the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) raised concerns about perceived unfairness in the current recommendations.

TRAI sources disclosed to PTI that the recommendations were crafted after an exhaustive and transparent consultation process. All stakeholders, including key industry players like Reliance Jio and Airtel, were given a chance to provide their input.

COAI alleges that the recommendations unfairly favor satellite operators, undermining terrestrial services that are crucial to India's digital infrastructure. They have urged the Department of Telecom to conduct a thorough review guided by principles of equity and fairness.

