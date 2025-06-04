HMRC Foils Unauthorized Access Attempt

In a recent security alert, Britain's tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has revealed that it intercepted an unauthorized access attempt on some customer online accounts. This effort was identified as a scheme to fraudulently claim money from the tax office rather than personal customer funds.

The announcement, made via a notice on the government's official website, assures the public that the breach was swiftly detected by HMRC's robust security systems, preventing any loss of taxpayer money.

This incident underscores the persistent threats to digital financial platforms and the critical role of strong security measures in countering such risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)