Left Menu

HMRC Foils Unauthorized Access Attempt

Britain's HMRC reported detecting unauthorized access to certain online customer accounts aimed at claiming money. The security systems successfully intercepted the breach, which targeted HMRC funds rather than individual customer accounts. This incident highlights the importance of constant vigilance in safeguarding financial systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:08 IST
HMRC Foils Unauthorized Access Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent security alert, Britain's tax authority, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), has revealed that it intercepted an unauthorized access attempt on some customer online accounts. This effort was identified as a scheme to fraudulently claim money from the tax office rather than personal customer funds.

The announcement, made via a notice on the government's official website, assures the public that the breach was swiftly detected by HMRC's robust security systems, preventing any loss of taxpayer money.

This incident underscores the persistent threats to digital financial platforms and the critical role of strong security measures in countering such risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025