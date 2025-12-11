Britain Bolsters Trade Defence Amid Global Tensions

In response to increasing global protectionism, Britain is poised to strengthen its trade defence measures by granting its business secretary the authority to direct expedited investigations into unfair trading practices. Draft guidance obtained by Reuters highlights this strategic shift.

The Trade Remedies Authority, launched post-Brexit, faced criticism for sluggishness in countering the global trade war proliferation, risking the influx of cheap goods from nations like China. The government is set to amend legislation, enabling the Business and Trade Secretary to direct inquiries based on substantial evidence and in alignment with WTO regulations.

Amid a volatile global landscape, the government emphasizes the need for political involvement in major trade policy decisions. The guidance advises the TRA to be more inclusive of UK producers in investigations and urges it to act decisively against unfair trade, ensuring efficient completion of investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)