Goodyear Rolls Out Assurance MaxGuard SUV Tyres in India

Goodyear has unveiled its latest innovation for the growing SUV market in India—the Assurance MaxGuard (AMG) SUV tyre. As part of the Assurance family, the new tyre is engineered for extended mileage, superior grip, and enhanced fuel efficiency.

Managing Director Arvind Bhandari of Goodyear India highlighted, "The Goodyear AMG SUV tyre fulfills Indian consumers' expectations for safety and performance," emphasizing its role in boosting driving confidence for families across the nation.

Utilizing state-of-the-art DuraMile, ActiveGrip, and DuraGuard technologies, the tyre offers long-lasting durability and improved resistance against road damage, all while supporting emerging vehicle technologies, such as electric vehicles, with a design optimized for ride comfort.