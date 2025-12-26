UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh on Veer Baal Diwas

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the people on Veer Baal Diwas on Friday to remember the martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the "Kirtan Samagam" on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas. He remembered the two sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (aged 9) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (aged 6), who were martyred for not converting to Islam by the Mughal Forces.

UP CM took part in the event organised to honour the bravery of the young boys in the face of death. He shared that PM Modi listened to the Sikh community's demands for a day to honour the two martyrs, and their dedication led to the declaration of "Veer Baal Diwas" by PM Modi.

"The Prime Minister listened to the voices of Sikhs across the country and, respecting their dedication, declared December 26th as Veer Baal Diwas.", he said. Furthermore, he payed his respect to the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh and praised the Prime Minister for his efforts in keeping history alive and inspiring the new generation.

"First of all, I pay my tribute to the memory of Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. I thank PM, Modi, for his great efforts for reviving the history, and inspiring the new generation", he said. The UP CM recalled the event that led to the day and the Zafarnama letter. He said, "That Aurangzeb, who thought that Guru Gobind Singh was just some normal person. Now, there is no place where Hindus or Sikhs reside, and Guru Gobind Singh is not respected, but his community does not even remember Aurangzeb".

Recalling the history of the Sikh Gurus, he added, "The history of Sikh Gurus is radiant and powerful. Gurunanak Dev ji Maharaj is a light of devotion. What he did at that time for humanity without bowing and stopping showed impact, even though there were fewer means then." Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to the Sahibzades, remembering their sacrifice and courage.

He said the day honours the unwavering faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, which continue to inspire generations. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Veer Bal Diwas is a day of reverence, dedicated to remembering the sacrifice of the brave Sahibzades. We recall the unshakeable faith of Mata Gujri Ji and the immortal teachings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This day is associated with courage, conviction and righteousness. Their lives and ideals will continue to motivate people for generations." (ANI)

