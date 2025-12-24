JK Tyre's Strategic Merger with Cavendish Industries Boosts Synergies

JK Tyre & Industries announced on Wednesday that it has finalized its merger with Cavendish Industries. The union is anticipated to unlock substantial value by enhancing operational synergies, economies of scale, and fortifying its diversified product portfolio.

The company stated that this merger is part of its long-term strategy focused on achieving sustainable growth through a mix of organic and inorganic initiatives. The successful integration of Cavendish follows major turnarounds, including Vikrant Tyres and JK Tornel Mexico, in addition to other greenfield projects.

Acquired from Kesoram Industries Ltd in 2016, Cavendish had been operating at limited capacity. Post-acquisition, JK Tyre implemented systematic support that significantly increased Cavendish's capacity utilization. The merger further extends JK Tyre's manufacturing capabilities and distribution network.