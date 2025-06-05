Tax Data Misstep Leads to Inflation Rate Error

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported a miscalculation in the consumer price inflation rate, attributed to erroneous car tax data supplied by the government.

This error led to an overstatement of the inflation rate by 0.1 percentage points for the year ending in April, the ONS revealed on Thursday.

Accurate and reliable data is crucial for monitoring economic performance, and this incident highlights the need for rigorous cross-checking of government-supplied statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)