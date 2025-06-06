Trump vs. Musk: A Social Media Showdown

An unexpected conflict erupted on social media between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, leading to widespread attention. The clash began when Trump criticized Musk, resulting in threats to cut government contracts with Musk's companies.

The confrontation quickly expanded as Musk suggested Trump face impeachment, prompting immediate market reactions with a historic decline in Tesla's stock value. This public and tumultuous fallout highlights the fraught ties between two influential figures amid critical discussions on government spending and federal policy.

As both Trump and Musk wield considerable public influence, this dispute could have lasting political repercussions, especially with upcoming midterm elections. A temporary de-escalation suggests potential for resolution, but the strain on political alliances and economic interests remains evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)