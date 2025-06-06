Pegatron Poised to Decide on U.S. Factory Location Amid AI Server Production Needs

Pegatron, a crucial supplier for tech giants Apple and Dell, is nearing a decision regarding its U.S. factory plans, as confirmed by its president and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng during a shareholder meeting.

The Taiwanese company is evaluating land, labor, and notably electricity costs, which Cheng identified as pivotal for producing artificial intelligence servers.

Similar to its peers, such as Foxconn, Inventec, and Wistron, Pegatron's potential U.S. expansion could follow the growing trend of Taiwanese manufacturers extending operations to states like Texas.

(With inputs from agencies.)