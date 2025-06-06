Pegatron Poised to Decide on U.S. Factory Location Amid AI Server Production Needs
Pegatron is finalizing its U.S. factory plans, focusing on electricity costs critical for AI server production, with land and labor also key considerations. Its decision is expected soon. Similar expansion efforts by other Taiwanese manufacturers are seen in Texas.
Pegatron, a crucial supplier for tech giants Apple and Dell, is nearing a decision regarding its U.S. factory plans, as confirmed by its president and CEO Kuang-Chih Cheng during a shareholder meeting.
The Taiwanese company is evaluating land, labor, and notably electricity costs, which Cheng identified as pivotal for producing artificial intelligence servers.
Similar to its peers, such as Foxconn, Inventec, and Wistron, Pegatron's potential U.S. expansion could follow the growing trend of Taiwanese manufacturers extending operations to states like Texas.
