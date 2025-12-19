Rising Tensions: China's Response to U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan

In an escalating global tension, China's defense ministry announced on Friday a commitment to ramp up military training and enforcement measures. This comes in response to the United States' proposed $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, a move Beijing fiercely opposes.

The arms package is the largest ever by the U.S. to Taiwan, which China views as a part of its territory. The Chinese defense ministry has made stern representations to Washington, urging them to cancel the deal and adhere to their commitment against supporting 'Taiwan independence forces.'

U.S. diplomatic relations with China remain formal, yet unofficial engagements with Taiwan persist. The recent arms sale decision is poised to deepen the friction between the world powers, amid Taiwan's ongoing rejection of Beijing's sovereignty claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)