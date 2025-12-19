Rising Tensions: China's Response to U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan
China's military pledges increased training and protective measures following the U.S.'s record $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan. This decision has further strained U.S.-China relations, with Beijing viewing the arms deal as a threat to its territorial integrity amidst its firm stance against Taiwan's independence.
In an escalating global tension, China's defense ministry announced on Friday a commitment to ramp up military training and enforcement measures. This comes in response to the United States' proposed $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, a move Beijing fiercely opposes.
The arms package is the largest ever by the U.S. to Taiwan, which China views as a part of its territory. The Chinese defense ministry has made stern representations to Washington, urging them to cancel the deal and adhere to their commitment against supporting 'Taiwan independence forces.'
U.S. diplomatic relations with China remain formal, yet unofficial engagements with Taiwan persist. The recent arms sale decision is poised to deepen the friction between the world powers, amid Taiwan's ongoing rejection of Beijing's sovereignty claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- arms sales
- Taiwan
- U.S.
- military
- sovereignty
- territorial integrity
- defense
- Beijing
- independence
ALSO READ
Slovakia's Stance: No Military Aid for Ukraine
Putin Asserts Russian Military Momentum in Ukraine Conflict
China Ramps Up Military Training Amidst US-Taiwan Arms Deal Tensions
Court Denounces Insurrectionist Slogan Challenging Sovereignty
Japan's Nuclear Stance: A Nation Debates Security and Sovereignty