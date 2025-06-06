OpenAI Fights NYT Copyright Order Over ChatGPT Data Preservation

OpenAI has launched an appeal against a court mandate that requires the indefinite preservation of ChatGPT output logs in a copyright lawsuit initiated by the New York Times. The AI company asserts that complying with this order would conflict with its pledged privacy commitments to users.

Last month's court directive followed the Times' request to preserve the data. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has publicly vowed to contest any demands compromising user privacy, labeling the request as a 'bad precedent.' The appeal to vacate the order was officially filed with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein.

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in 2023, alleging unauthorized usage of its articles to train ChatGPT. In April, Judge Stein acknowledged potential copyright infringements by OpenAI and Microsoft, highlighting numerous instances where ChatGPT reproduced material from Times articles.

(With inputs from agencies.)