India's Leap into AI: Manufacturing Driven by Smart Tech

A survey by Rockwell Automation reveals that 99% of manufacturers in India are embracing AI and machine learning. The study shows the impact of Industry 4.0 and highlights the importance of cybersecurity and sustainability. Manufacturers focus on technology to bridge skills gaps and ensure long-term business success.

Updated: 06-06-2025 10:07 IST
Rockwell Automation's recent survey highlights a significant embrace of artificial intelligence and machine learning among Indian manufacturers. According to Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India, 99% of surveyed companies are investing in these technologies, reflecting a dramatic shift over the past decade.

The survey, part of Rockwell Automation's 10th annual 'State of Smart Manufacturing Report,' included over 1,500 manufacturers globally, with India representing 5% of the sample. The study indicates a strong focus on technology to drive long-term business impact, with cybersecurity and sustainability emerging as key priorities.

Findings reveal that nearly all Indian manufacturers have plans to enhance cybersecurity, with AI tools set to rise in use. Moreover, the industry is leveraging AI and automation to address skills shortages, with many companies planning to hire or repurpose workers to meet the demands of smart manufacturing.

