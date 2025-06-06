Left Menu

SpaceX Contracts at Risk Amid Musk-Trump Feud

The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has jeopardized $22 billion worth of SpaceX's government contracts, potentially impacting U.S. space programs. Meanwhile, Japanese firm ispace faced another setback with its latest failed moon landing attempt, as global private and state-run missions intensify their lunar ambitions.

The escalating conflict between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has placed approximately $22 billion of SpaceX's government contracts in jeopardy. This strife could bring significant changes to numerous U.S. space initiatives. The tension ignited after Musk critiqued recent tax-cut legislation championed by Trump.

In response, President Trump has publicly criticized Musk, even threatening to sever government contracts with SpaceX. This development marks a precarious moment in the history of U.S. space exploration, as SpaceX plays a critical role in governmental space programs.

Meanwhile, Japan's space exploration company, ispace, has encountered another defeat in its lunar endeavors. The company's Resilience lander reportedly crashed during its highly anticipated lunar touchdown. As the global race towards moon exploration intensifies, this marks a second unsuccessful attempt for the Japanese startup.

