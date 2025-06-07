Andhra Pradesh's Bold AI Push with Nvidia Partnership

Andhra Pradesh is stepping into the limelight of India's burgeoning Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector, as announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The state has signed a strategic agreement with tech behemoth Nvidia, marking a significant stride towards establishing a pioneering AI university.

The pact focuses on enhancing skills, fostering research, and accelerating startups, creating a robust AI ecosystem. IT Minister Nara Lokesh played a crucial role in facilitating the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which is expected to provide 10,000 engineering students with essential AI training and support 500 local startups through Nvidia's Inception Program.

With Nvidia's backing, Andhra Pradesh is set to become a focal point for AI development in India, aspiring to cultivate innovation and propel economic advancement through strategic initiatives aimed at education, research, and infrastructure development.