Amazon's Bold Data Centre Expansion in Pennsylvania

Amazon has announced plans to invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania, constructing two data centre complexes. One facility will operate alongside a nuclear power plant, drawing federal attention due to its unique power connectivity arrangement.

Kevin Miller, Amazon Web Services' vice president of global data centres, revealed the company's strategy to the Associated Press, highlighting an additional data centre site near Philadelphia.

This investment adds to the significant influx of Big Tech capital in the state, with Amazon already committing $10 billion to similar projects across multiple states in 2024. The rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has escalated demand for power-intensive data centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)