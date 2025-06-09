Left Menu

Amazon's Bold Data Centre Expansion in Pennsylvania

Amazon plans a massive $20 billion investment in Pennsylvania, focusing on two new data centre complexes. One centre, connected to a nuclear plant, faces regulatory scrutiny. The projects underscore Amazon's strategic infrastructure growth to meet burgeoning AI and cloud computing demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harrisburg | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:23 IST
Amazon has announced plans to invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania, constructing two data centre complexes. One facility will operate alongside a nuclear power plant, drawing federal attention due to its unique power connectivity arrangement.

Kevin Miller, Amazon Web Services' vice president of global data centres, revealed the company's strategy to the Associated Press, highlighting an additional data centre site near Philadelphia.

This investment adds to the significant influx of Big Tech capital in the state, with Amazon already committing $10 billion to similar projects across multiple states in 2024. The rise of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has escalated demand for power-intensive data centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

