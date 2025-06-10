Apple Unveils Subtle AI Features in Modest Software Update

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced a series of subtle updates focusing on artificial intelligence features. These updates include live translations for calls and potential third-party developer access to Apple's AI model, rather than grand AI ambitions showcased by its competitors.

Apple's approach, described by executives, involves opening its on-device large language model to developers. Image generation from OpenAI's ChatGPT was demonstrated, ensuring that user data remains private unless permission is granted. The strategy hints at a complementary approach with rival tools, similar to Microsoft's approach.

Investor reactions were mixed, with Apple's stock declining by 1.2%. Analysts noted the incremental nature of improvements compared to previous visionary promises. Apple's challenges include aligning its AI capabilities with competitors like OpenAI, which reported significant revenue growth. A design overhaul across operating systems was also announced by Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi.