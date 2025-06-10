Left Menu

Apple Unveils Subtle AI Features in Modest Software Update

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference highlighted modest AI enhancements, emphasizing incremental features like live translations and image generation. The company opened its AI model to third-party developers, reflecting a shift in strategy amidst rising competition. Despite redesign plans, Apple's market position faced scrutiny from analysts.

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple announced a series of subtle updates focusing on artificial intelligence features. These updates include live translations for calls and potential third-party developer access to Apple's AI model, rather than grand AI ambitions showcased by its competitors.

Apple's approach, described by executives, involves opening its on-device large language model to developers. Image generation from OpenAI's ChatGPT was demonstrated, ensuring that user data remains private unless permission is granted. The strategy hints at a complementary approach with rival tools, similar to Microsoft's approach.

Investor reactions were mixed, with Apple's stock declining by 1.2%. Analysts noted the incremental nature of improvements compared to previous visionary promises. Apple's challenges include aligning its AI capabilities with competitors like OpenAI, which reported significant revenue growth. A design overhaul across operating systems was also announced by Apple's software chief, Craig Federighi.

