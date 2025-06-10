US Overstates Huawei's AI Advancement, Says Huawei CEO

The CEO of China's Huawei Technologies has accused the United States of overstating the company's achievements with its Ascend AI chip. This assertion comes amid ongoing tensions concerning technology and trade between the two nations.

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, stated that the company employs group computing to enhance the performance of their single chips. This strategy was outlined in an article published by the People's Daily on Tuesday.

The issue has been further complicated by the recent guidelines from the U.S. Commerce Department. These guidelines caution firms about the potential breach of export controls when utilizing Huawei's top-tier semiconductor series, the Ascend AI chips.

