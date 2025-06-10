Left Menu

US Overstates Huawei's AI Advancement, Says Huawei CEO

The United States is accused of exaggerating Huawei's achievements with the Ascend AI chip, according to Huawei's CEO. The company supplements its single chip capability with group computing. The US Commerce Department warns companies about potential export control violations with Huawei's advanced semiconductor series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The CEO of China's Huawei Technologies has accused the United States of overstating the company's achievements with its Ascend AI chip. This assertion comes amid ongoing tensions concerning technology and trade between the two nations.

Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei, stated that the company employs group computing to enhance the performance of their single chips. This strategy was outlined in an article published by the People's Daily on Tuesday.

The issue has been further complicated by the recent guidelines from the U.S. Commerce Department. These guidelines caution firms about the potential breach of export controls when utilizing Huawei's top-tier semiconductor series, the Ascend AI chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

