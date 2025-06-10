Left Menu

Tredence Triumphs Again as Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year

Tredence, a leading data science and AI solutions company, has been named the Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year for the fourth time. This honor highlights their outstanding use of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help global retail and CPG clients innovate and maximize value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:33 IST
Tredence, an acclaimed global data science and AI solutions firm, has once again been recognized as the Databricks Retail & CPG Partner of the Year, marking their fourth consecutive win. This prestigious accolade underscores Tredence's remarkable proficiency in maximizing the potential of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to streamline operations for major retail and CPG clients.

This award was announced at the annual Databricks Data + AI Summit and acknowledges Tredence's exceptional efforts in advancing data and AI infrastructure, expediting GenAI deployment, and enhancing AI application across leading global retailers and consumer brands, which collectively generate over $2 trillion in revenue.

Over the past year, Tredence has showcased its commitment to aiding Retail and CPG enterprises by building data intelligence in collaboration with Databricks. This partnership facilitates modernization, monetization, and industrialization of AI, resulting in substantial financial gains and operational improvements for their clients. Tredence was also named the Databricks Growth Partner of the Year for the Americas, fortifying its reputation as a trusted Data & AI consultant in the region.

