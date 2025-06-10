Left Menu

Massive Air Assault on Kyiv Challenges Global Peace Efforts

Russia has conducted a significant air assault on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, deploying 315 drones and seven missiles. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated the strikes overshadow international attempts to establish peace in the region, particularly efforts by the United States and other global entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:04 IST
Massive Air Assault on Kyiv Challenges Global Peace Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a brazen display of military might, Russia has launched one of its most extensive air assaults on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Using a combination of 315 drones and seven missiles, the attacks targeted various parts of the country overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a statement posted on X, condemned the strikes for undermining international peace initiatives. He emphasized that the ongoing Russian aggression overshadows efforts by global powers, including the United States, to broker peace.

This latest escalation in hostilities underscores the complexities and challenges facing diplomatic negotiations, as the international community grapples with finding a viable path toward conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025