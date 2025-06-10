Massive Air Assault on Kyiv Challenges Global Peace Efforts

In a brazen display of military might, Russia has launched one of its most extensive air assaults on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Using a combination of 315 drones and seven missiles, the attacks targeted various parts of the country overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a statement posted on X, condemned the strikes for undermining international peace initiatives. He emphasized that the ongoing Russian aggression overshadows efforts by global powers, including the United States, to broker peace.

This latest escalation in hostilities underscores the complexities and challenges facing diplomatic negotiations, as the international community grapples with finding a viable path toward conflict resolution.

