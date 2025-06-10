M&S Overcomes Cyberattack: Online Sales Resume After Hiatus
After a 46-day pause due to a cyberattack, British retailer Marks & Spencer has resumed online orders for select clothing lines. The attack, involving third-party contractor security breaches, is expected to cost the company around 300 million pounds in lost profits by 2025/26, despite mitigation efforts.
British retail giant Marks & Spencer has restarted online sales of select clothing lines after a 46-day suspension caused by a major cyberattack that disrupted its digital operations.
The company, with a 141-year history and a beloved name in British business, initially halted its online services on April 25, following issues during the Easter holiday weekend with their contactless payment and click and collect systems.
M&S revealed that the breach occurred when hackers gained access through a third-party contractor, bypassing the company's security measures. The financial impact is anticipated to reach 300 million pounds in lost profits by the 2025/26 fiscal year, with efforts underway to reduce this via insurance and cost controls.
ALSO READ
Trump's Trade Turmoil: Market Jitters and Global Economic Impact
Kerala Shipwreck: Ecological and Economic Impact Looms
Forging Future Warriors: OTA Partners with SRM for IT and Cybersecurity Training
Kaspersky Identifies Evolving Ransomware and Cybersecurity Trends in META Region
Cybersecurity in Focus: Kaspersky Uncovers Evolving Mobile Threat Landscape in META