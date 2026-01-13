CloudSEK Elevates Indian Cybersecurity on Global Stage with USD 10M Funding

CloudSEK, a leading name in cybersecurity, has successfully raised USD 10 million from Connecticut Innovations, marking a significant milestone for the Indian-origin company.

CEO Rahul Sasi highlighted this as a momentous achievement, reflecting the global rise of Indian cybersecurity innovation. The funds boost places CloudSEK as the first Indian cybersecurity firm to gain support from a U.S. state fund.

With aspirations to expand its presence, CloudSEK plans to increase its U.S. workforce by ten and aims to grow its client base from 20 to 200 within a year. The funds will help create high-paying jobs in the U.S. as the company establishes its U.S. hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)