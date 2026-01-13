Left Menu

CloudSEK Elevates Indian Cybersecurity on Global Stage with USD 10M Funding

CloudSEK, an Indian cybersecurity firm, secured USD 10 million from Connecticut Innovations. This milestone marks the company's emergence as the first Indian-origin cybersecurity firm to receive U.S. state fund backing, underscoring India's growing influence in global cybersecurity. The funds will expand CloudSEK's U.S. presence and workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

CloudSEK, a leading name in cybersecurity, has successfully raised USD 10 million from Connecticut Innovations, marking a significant milestone for the Indian-origin company.

CEO Rahul Sasi highlighted this as a momentous achievement, reflecting the global rise of Indian cybersecurity innovation. The funds boost places CloudSEK as the first Indian cybersecurity firm to gain support from a U.S. state fund.

With aspirations to expand its presence, CloudSEK plans to increase its U.S. workforce by ten and aims to grow its client base from 20 to 200 within a year. The funds will help create high-paying jobs in the U.S. as the company establishes its U.S. hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

