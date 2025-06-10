Apple Faces Hefty Fines Over Alleged LGBT Propaganda Violations
A Russian court has fined Apple six million roubles for violating laws against what Russia describes as LGBT propaganda. The fine comes as part of a wider crackdown on LGBT rights under President Putin. Previously, Apple was fined 7.5 million roubles for similar charges.
A Russian court has imposed a significant fine of six million roubles on American tech conglomerate Apple for allegedly violating the country's stringent laws on what the Kremlin deems "LGBT propaganda," as reported by the state news agency TASS.
This latest fine is part of a broader campaign against LGBT rights spearheaded by President Vladimir Putin, who seeks to promote traditional values. The Russian government expanded its restrictions in 2023, further tightening the screws on any promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations."
Apple had previously faced financial penalties last month, totaling 7.5 million roubles for similar violations. The company has yet to issue a public comment in response to the latest fines.
