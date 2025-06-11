Left Menu

Nintendo Switch 2: A Record-Breaking Launch

Nintendo's Switch 2 has become its fastest-selling gaming console, with over 3.5 million units sold in four days. The Kyoto-based company anticipates reaching 15 million sales this fiscal year. The new console features enhanced graphics and a larger screen, continuing Nintendo's gaming legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a record-breaking debut, Nintendo announced that more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units were sold within just four days of its launch. This performance makes it the fastest-selling gaming console in the company's history.

Doug Bowser, President and COO of Nintendo of America, highlighted global consumer enthusiasm for the upgraded console that can be used both at home and on-the-go. The Switch 2 has succeeded its predecessor, which sold 152 million units since its 2017 debut, featuring popular games like 'The Legend of Zelda' and 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'.

Released on June 5, the Switch 2 boasts a larger screen and improved graphics. It is accompanied by new titles like 'Mario Kart World'. Nintendo forecasts that sales may reach 15 million units by the end of the financial year next March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

