GEOD Tokens Launched on CoinDCX: A Leap Towards Decentralized Geospatial Innovation in India
CoinDCX, India's premier crypto exchange, has listed GEOD tokens, marking a significant milestone for GEODNET, a pioneer in decentralized geospatial solutions. The move aims to tackle India's unique geographical challenges and foster innovation across various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and mobility.
CoinDCX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, has announced the listing of GEOD tokens on its platform. This development marks a significant step for GEODNET, a leader in decentralized geospatial solutions, as it expands its influence in the Indian market.
Founded by Mike Horton, GEODNET is redefining the geospatial industry by offering real-time, cost-effective, and highly precise location data via a decentralized network. The company is targeting the Indian market to address critical local challenges and unlock opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and mobility.
GEODNET's initiative aligns with India's National Geospatial Policy, striving to build infrastructure that complements public and private sector efforts while also promoting community engagement through partnerships and a rewarding tokenomics model.
- READ MORE ON:
- CoinDCX
- GEOD
- GEODNET
- India
- cryptocurrency
- geospatial
- blockchain
- decentralized
- tokens
- partnerships
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions
AI and blockchain drive startup supply chain finance
U.S. Banks Tentatively Venture into Cryptocurrency Amid Evolving Regulatory Landscape
Cryptocurrency Drama Unfolds in Manhattan Amidst Global Trade Tensions
Shardeum: Autoscaling Blockchain Revolutionizing Payments