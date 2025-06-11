GEOD Tokens Launched on CoinDCX: A Leap Towards Decentralized Geospatial Innovation in India

CoinDCX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, has announced the listing of GEOD tokens on its platform. This development marks a significant step for GEODNET, a leader in decentralized geospatial solutions, as it expands its influence in the Indian market.

Founded by Mike Horton, GEODNET is redefining the geospatial industry by offering real-time, cost-effective, and highly precise location data via a decentralized network. The company is targeting the Indian market to address critical local challenges and unlock opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and mobility.

GEODNET's initiative aligns with India's National Geospatial Policy, striving to build infrastructure that complements public and private sector efforts while also promoting community engagement through partnerships and a rewarding tokenomics model.