GEOD Tokens Launched on CoinDCX: A Leap Towards Decentralized Geospatial Innovation in India

CoinDCX, India's premier crypto exchange, has listed GEOD tokens, marking a significant milestone for GEODNET, a pioneer in decentralized geospatial solutions. The move aims to tackle India's unique geographical challenges and foster innovation across various sectors including agriculture, infrastructure, and mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

CoinDCX, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in India, has announced the listing of GEOD tokens on its platform. This development marks a significant step for GEODNET, a leader in decentralized geospatial solutions, as it expands its influence in the Indian market.

Founded by Mike Horton, GEODNET is redefining the geospatial industry by offering real-time, cost-effective, and highly precise location data via a decentralized network. The company is targeting the Indian market to address critical local challenges and unlock opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and mobility.

GEODNET's initiative aligns with India's National Geospatial Policy, striving to build infrastructure that complements public and private sector efforts while also promoting community engagement through partnerships and a rewarding tokenomics model.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

