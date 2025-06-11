Left Menu

Tensions Mount Over Pirelli's U.S. Expansion Amid Chinese Stake Controversy

The Italian government seeks clarity from the U.S. over potential restrictions on Pirelli due to its Chinese investor, Sinochem, amid governance disputes. The U.S. might impose bans on Chinese technology in vehicles. Pirelli and Italian officials are involved in discussions concerning the impact of potential U.S. legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Italian government is actively seeking clarity from the U.S. as concerns grow over potential domestic restrictions on Italian tyremaker Pirelli due to its substantial Chinese investment, two sources revealed to Reuters.

This development follows the U.S.'s actions to limit the adoption of Chinese technologies in vehicles, raising questions about Pirelli's future in the market. China's Sinochem, owning a 37% stake in Pirelli, and Italian investor Camfin are embroiled in a governance battle over the company.

With Pirelli's U.S. revenue at stake, the Italian government is involved in discussions to determine the impact of proposed U.S. legislation, which could affect the company's expansion plans. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office and Pirelli have yet to comment on the ongoing negotiations.

