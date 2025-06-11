Pixxel's Cosmic Leap: Advancing India's Space Tech with iDEX Grant

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel announced on Wednesday its receipt of a government iDEX grant to develop earth observation payloads for the Indian Air Force. The grant supports Pixxel's mission to establish a constellation of high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites.

Pixxel has signed a significant agreement with the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) to provide advanced hyperspectral and mid-wave infrared payloads to the IAF. Founder and CEO Awais Ahmed lauded the grant as a milestone for Pixxel's journey in aerospace innovation.

This collaboration, part of the SPARK Grant initiative, aims to propel India to the forefront of space technology, utilizing Pixxel's in-house expertise in optical engineering and satellite manufacturing. With its growing constellation of Firefly satellites, Pixxel continues to deliver scalable space solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)