Left Menu

Pixxel's Cosmic Leap: Advancing India's Space Tech with iDEX Grant

Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel has secured an iDEX grant to develop earth observation payloads for the Indian Air Force. This collaboration under the Ministry of Defence includes hyperspectral and MWIR imaging satellites. The grant aims to propel Pixxel's development of cutting-edge space technologies, enhancing India's aerospace capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:41 IST
Pixxel's Cosmic Leap: Advancing India's Space Tech with iDEX Grant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel announced on Wednesday its receipt of a government iDEX grant to develop earth observation payloads for the Indian Air Force. The grant supports Pixxel's mission to establish a constellation of high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites.

Pixxel has signed a significant agreement with the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) to provide advanced hyperspectral and mid-wave infrared payloads to the IAF. Founder and CEO Awais Ahmed lauded the grant as a milestone for Pixxel's journey in aerospace innovation.

This collaboration, part of the SPARK Grant initiative, aims to propel India to the forefront of space technology, utilizing Pixxel's in-house expertise in optical engineering and satellite manufacturing. With its growing constellation of Firefly satellites, Pixxel continues to deliver scalable space solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025