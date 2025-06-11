Pixxel's Cosmic Leap: Advancing India's Space Tech with iDEX Grant
Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel has secured an iDEX grant to develop earth observation payloads for the Indian Air Force. This collaboration under the Ministry of Defence includes hyperspectral and MWIR imaging satellites. The grant aims to propel Pixxel's development of cutting-edge space technologies, enhancing India's aerospace capabilities.
Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel announced on Wednesday its receipt of a government iDEX grant to develop earth observation payloads for the Indian Air Force. The grant supports Pixxel's mission to establish a constellation of high-resolution hyperspectral imaging satellites.
Pixxel has signed a significant agreement with the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) to provide advanced hyperspectral and mid-wave infrared payloads to the IAF. Founder and CEO Awais Ahmed lauded the grant as a milestone for Pixxel's journey in aerospace innovation.
This collaboration, part of the SPARK Grant initiative, aims to propel India to the forefront of space technology, utilizing Pixxel's in-house expertise in optical engineering and satellite manufacturing. With its growing constellation of Firefly satellites, Pixxel continues to deliver scalable space solutions.
