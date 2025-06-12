LenDenClub Hosts AI Hackathon to Revolutionize Credit Scoring in India

LenDenClub, India's largest peer-to-peer lending platform, is set to host a 48-hour AI Hackathon titled 'Matrix Protocol', collaborating with AWS, Bureau, Sign 3, and Mobilewalla. This event, held from June 13-15, 2025, aims to reshape financial inclusion by building alternative credit scoring models for India's credit-invisible population.

Aligned with government goals to improve formal credit access, this initiative is vital in bridging gaps in debt assessment and economic growth, especially in rural areas. The event draws widespread interest with over 1,800 participants joining from around the globe, striving for cutting-edge solutions in lending innovation.

Diverse participants from tech, business, and arts, including students from prestigious institutes and industry professionals, will tackle key challenges: AI-powered income estimation for unrecorded credit histories and an emotionally intelligent voicebot to enhance customer interactions. The hackathon, with a prize pool of ₹4 lakhs, fosters AI advancements that could transform access to formal credit systems.