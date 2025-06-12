Volvo Cars Partners with HCLTech for Next-Gen Engineering Solutions

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars has partnered with HCLTech as a key strategic supplier for engineering services. This collaboration aims to enhance Volvo's engineering processes through innovative solutions offered by HCLTech.

In a recent statement, HCLTech announced that it will provide comprehensive engineering solutions at scale, utilizing its automotive Centre of Excellence located in Gothenburg, alongside global offshore and nearshore delivery centers.

Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President of Manufacturing and Allied Industries for Europe at HCLTech, highlighted the company's significant investment in next-generation automotive engineering. He emphasized that this strategic engagement reaffirms their commitment to offering high-performance, future-ready engineering solutions essential for the evolution of tomorrow's mobility.

