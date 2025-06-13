Left Menu

AMD Targets $500 Billion AI Processor Market by 2028

AMD, led by CEO Lisa Su, projects the AI processor market to exceed $500 billion by 2028, up from $45 billion in 2023. At the Advancing AI 2025 conference, AMD unveiled new products and emphasized its open architecture approach, with notable partnerships with major tech firms like OpenAI and Microsoft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:30 IST
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is setting its sights on a lucrative future, targeting the artificial intelligence processor market to surpass $500 billion by 2028. CEO Lisa Su elaborated on the company's projections at the Advancing AI 2025 conference, held recently in Silicon Valley.

Su highlighted the expected growth pace, suggesting the sector could expand more than 60% annually, escalating from a $45 billion opportunity in 2023. During the conference, AMD introduced its MI350 Series GPUs alongside a suite of innovative products aimed at solidifying its position in the burgeoning AI market.

The keynote featured collaborations with major industry players, including OpenAI and Microsoft. Su underscored AMD's open architecture strategy, contrasting it with Nvidia's approach, and announced a new developer cloud access initiative designed to foster rapid innovation in AI technologies.

