Garuda Aerospace Launches Drone Technology Hub at IIIT Una

Garuda Aerospace and IIIT Una inaugurated a Center of Excellence in Drone Technology, focusing on drone innovation for agriculture, surveillance, and more. The initiative includes advanced training, AI research, and community outreach. The centre is a major milestone in India's 'Drone Shakti' mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:40 IST
  • India

Garuda Aerospace has taken a significant step in advancing drone technology in India by launching a Center of Excellence at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una. The virtual inauguration ceremony took place on Friday, marking an innovative collaboration between the private firm and the educational institute.

The Center of Excellence is designed to be an epicenter for innovation in drone technologies, with practical applications spanning various fields such as agriculture, surveillance, disaster management, and environmental monitoring. Kamlesh Paswan, a BJP Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh, was among those present for the occasion.

Significant aspects of the initiative include advanced training in drone design and maintenance, AI-driven aerial analytics research, support for UAV start-ups, and educational outreach for local communities. Prof Manish Gaur, director of the institute, underscored the partnership's potential to drive innovation and support the 'Drone Shakti' mission of the Indian government.

