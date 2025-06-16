Trump Organization Enters Telecom with Patriotic Smartphone Launch

The Trump Organization introduced a new mobile service on Monday with a $499 smartphone under the brand Trump Mobile, in a bid to attract conservative consumers seeking alternatives to dominant telecom providers.

The new service will feature U.S.-based call centers and American-made phones, with offerings including telemedicine and roadside assistance. Donald Trump Jr. promoted the product at Trump Tower, emphasizing a flat monthly fee for extensive services such as unlimited texting to 100 countries.

Despite the venture's appeal to a specific consumer base, challenges remain as the smartphone market is dominated by established players like Apple and Samsung, and the U.S. mobile network sector is chiefly controlled by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.