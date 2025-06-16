India's Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal' Launches for Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has taken a significant step forward with the ceremonial launch of the Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal'. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, this marks the fifth in a series of eight high-speed vessels.

Incorporating over 60% indigenous content, 'Achal' is designed under dual-class certification standards from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping, underlining India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

With a length of 52 meters and a breadth of 8 meters, 'Achal' can cruise at a brisk 27 knots. Its primary duty is to protect offshore assets and monitor territories, bolstering maritime security. This project has also revitalized local industry and generated substantial employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)