India's Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal' Launches for Coast Guard

Achal, the fifth Fast Patrol Vessel constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd for the Indian Coast Guard, was launched. The vessel incorporates over 60% indigenous content and a dual-class certification, marking progress in defense manufacturing and boosting local industry. It supports roles in protection and surveillance.

Updated: 16-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:02 IST
India's Fifth Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal' Launches for Coast Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Coast Guard has taken a significant step forward with the ceremonial launch of the Fast Patrol Vessel 'Achal'. Built by Goa Shipyard Limited, this marks the fifth in a series of eight high-speed vessels.

Incorporating over 60% indigenous content, 'Achal' is designed under dual-class certification standards from the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping, underlining India's growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

With a length of 52 meters and a breadth of 8 meters, 'Achal' can cruise at a brisk 27 knots. Its primary duty is to protect offshore assets and monitor territories, bolstering maritime security. This project has also revitalized local industry and generated substantial employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

Devdiscourse

